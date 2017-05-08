SPEEDING COUPLE CAUGHT WITH DRUGS 

on Thursday ultimately led to the arrest of two Orlando residents in possession of more than 30 jeweler’s bags containing suspected heroin or heroin residue, as well as plastic bags with methamphetamine. Attempts by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office to stop a speeding car on Interstate 10ultimately led to the arrest of two Orlando residents in possession of more than 30 jeweler’s bags containing suspected heroin or heroin residue, as well as plastic bags with methamphetamine.

Deputies tried to pull over the car after spotting it going 90 miles per hour in a 70 mph speed zone.

Instead of stopping, the driver of the car, later identified as 26-year old Donald Ludwig III, made a sudden exit at State Road 85 and then crashed into another vehicle. The driver of the other car sustained minor injuries.

Ludwig immediately fled on foot, but got only about 100 yards before being taken into custody by OCSO deputies. A passenger in the car was identified as 29-year old Jessica Ingham.

The Crestview Police Department arrived on scene quickly and worked the crash, according to an OCSO press release.

Inside Ludwig’s car deputies found more than 30 jeweler’s bags containing small amounts of suspected heroin, as well as methamphetamine, syringes and marijuana.