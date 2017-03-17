SPRING BREAK BOATERS BUST

A security check on a boat anchored at Destin’s Norriego Point Wednesday ended with two University of Alabama students in handcuffs facing felony charges.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a boat with two males and two females pulled up on the beach around 7 p.m. March 15th . The odor of marijuana was coming from a bong being held by a teen identified as 18-year old Bradley Thomson of Mount Pleasant South Carolina. Thomson was also trying to hide a black and silver lockbox. A search of the box turned up assorted narcotics in individual baggies with labels listing types and prices.

Deputies also found electronic scales, alcohol, and fake ids on board. Thomson is charged with possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute (alprazolam, cocaine, and amphetamine), possession of marijuana THC extract with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a fraudulent driver’s license.

19-year old Jacob Annan of Flagstaff Arizona is charged with underage possession of alcohol and possession of a fake driver’s license. Deputies say twenty-four cans of Bud Light were found in Annan’s backpack. Two females on the boat were not charged with any crimes. The boat was towed from the scene.