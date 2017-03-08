SPRING BREAK – BY THE NUMBERS

These are the total number of arrests related to spring break in Walton County from March 4th and March 5th. Please keep in mind Walton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to enforce a ZERO TOLERANCE policy when it comes to underage drinking — as we always have.

10 – minor in possession of alcohol

3 – possession of marijuana less than 20 grams

1 – arrest for open house party

University Of Georgia (4)

Lee University (3)

NorthWest Florida (3)

William and Mary University (2)

North Carolina State University (1)

University Of South Carolina (1)