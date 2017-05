SPRINGFIELD MAN ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ASSAULTED 9-WEEK-OLD

A Springfield, Florida man is accused of sexually assaulting a baby.  Officers were called to a local hospital after medical professionals found evidence of a sexual injury in their 9-week-old patient.  Luther Taylor, 51, was the only caregiver at the time of the incident, Springfield Police investigators said. However, he refused to say how the baby was injured. Investigators then collected evidence from the scene that tied Taylor to the injury and arrested him.

He is charged with sexual battery.