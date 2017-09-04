SPRINGFIELD POLICE STILL LOOKING FOR MISSING WOMAN

Nearly a year after a Springfield woman went missing, police are asking for the public’s help to find her. 35-year-old Nicole Celeste Smith was last seen leaving her Springfield residence on September 2, 2016. She left her home without her cell phone or any other personal property, making it difficult for authorities to track her whereabouts. Officials said Smith had only left home a few other times, but never for this long. “She lived with her mother and a few other family members,” Sergeant Russell Voyles said. “I believe her mother was the only one at home when she went missing. Her mother has had health problems, so she wasn’t real aware of when she was and wasn’t in the house.” Smith is described as a 35-year-old white female, who is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs. It is unknown what Smith was wearing when she left home. Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sergeant R. Voyles with the Springfield Police Department at 850-872-7545 or rvoyles@springfield.fl.gov. Information may also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.