STAFFER INJURED IN BRAWL AT OKALOOSA YOUTH DETENTION CENTER

Saturday at the Okaloosa Youth Academy detention facility. The Department of Juvenile Justice is investigating a brawl that took placeat the Okaloosa Youth Academy detention facility.

DJJ confirmed that a staff member suffered minor injuries during the melee.

A call record states “10 juveniles and 10 staff members” were involved in an altercation at the facility.

The contracted provider for Okaloosa Youth Academy, Youth Opportunity Investments, notified DJJ “of a minor disturbance and youth not complying to staff instructions,” DJJ Secretary Christina K. Daly said in an email.

“In an effort to separate the youth, one staff member sustained a non-life threatening injury,” Daly said.

Okaloosa County Emergency Medical Service Director Tracy Vause identified the victim only as a 21-year-old male. He was taken from the scene to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

There were two separate incidents, with one happening around noon and the second about 3:15 p.m. , according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michele Nicholson.

The call record states a juvenile suffered a laceration to the head as a result of the lunchtime brawl.