‘STAND YOUR GROUND’ CHANGE REMAINS IN LIMBO

High noon is approaching in a standoff over part of a controversial bill dealing with “stand your ground” self-defense cases. The Florida House and Senate have both backed passing a bill that would shift a key burden of proof in “stand your ground” cases, but they have taken different stances on an important legal detail. The Senate is deciding which chamber’s proposal to put up for a vote next week, the final scheduled week of the 2017 legislative session. Sen. Rob Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican who is sponsoring the Senate bill (SB 128) said Thursday the issue won’t “die in messages” — the process of bills bouncing back and forth between the House and Senate. The issue stems from a Florida Supreme Court ruling in 2015 that said defendants during pre-trial hearings have the burden of proof to show they should be shielded from prosecution under the “stand your ground” law. The House and Senate would shift that burden to prosecutors, a change backed by groups such as the National Rifle Association. In changing the burden of proof, the House wants to require prosecutors in “stand your ground” cases to overcome the asserted immunity sought by defendants through “clear and convincing evidence.” But the Senate, which rejected the “clear and convincing evidence” language earlier this session, wants a higher standard known as “beyond a reasonable doubt.” The “stand your ground” law has long been controversial. It says people can use deadly force and do not have a duty to retreat if they think it is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm.