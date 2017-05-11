STANLEY PLATT 1940-2017

Mr. Stanley Platt, age 77, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017 in DeFuniak Springs, FL. He was born on January 25, 1940 in Sarasota, FL to William E. Platt and Inez Hisler Platt.

Mr. Platt was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, FL for the past 40 years of his life. He was a veteran of the Vietnam Era and served in the United States Air Force for 24 years, and he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. Mr. Platt was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed gardening, raising hogs, hunting, fishing, and most of all, spending time with his family.

Mr. Platt is preceded in death by his father, William Edgar Platt; his mother, Inez Hisler Platt; his loving wife of 56 years, Evelyn Louise Platt; three brothers, George, Louis, and Wiley Platt; and one sister, Edith Marie Platt.

Mr. Platt is survived by his two sons, Ronald and Murry Platt, both of DeFuniak Springs, FL; one brother, Frank Platt and wife Linda of Sebring, FL; one sister, Lessie Walker of Melbourne, FL; two granddaughters, Katelin and Sierra Platt; and one grandson, Stanley Platt.

A time of visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 PM, Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Henry Martin officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Alaqua Methodist Cemetery, with Military Honors.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.