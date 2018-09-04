Star-struck DeFuniak Students

To open the academic year, the West DeFuniak Elementary fifth graders created models of the Milky Way galaxy to help them visualize the relationship among objects in space. Part of the process incorporated yards of dark blue paper that was rolled out. The students used white chalk to create stars, and at least one constellation resembled a heart. Students in Joe Proffitt’s Walton Middle School agriculture classes will soon have all they need for their edible garden this year, courtesy of several donations. Proffitt created an Edible Garden Grant through his Donors Choose website. People were able to donate funds to buy a wheelbarrow, loop hoes, rakes, shovels and pitchforks. Within two days, locals and people from other states had donated the required $600, along with an additional $150. Some of the donations came from Texas, Kansas and New York. The classes grow healthy gardens, and students learn about heart health along with agricultural science. Seacoast Collegiate High School opened the academic year with its largest enrollment to date, 181 students. The freshman class sees 48 students. Among new offerings at Seacoast this year is the addition of Advanced Placement human geography. The school has also brought on a counselor as well as a full-time director of college services at Northwest Florida State College.

