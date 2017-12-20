STATE ATTORNEY SEEKS DEATH PENALTY ON CORY HAGWELL

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Tuesday, December 19th, State Attorney for the First Judicial Court, William Eddins, announced that the State will pursue the death penalty on Cory Hagwell. Mr. Hagwell was charged with First Degree Murder after the events that occurred on November 9th. Mr. Hagwell called the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office to report the missing Adelynn Merrell, later she was found deceased in the woods less than a mile away from the home. After an investigation was conducted, it was discovered that Adelynn Merrell was kicked in the head and put into a closet by Mr. Hagwell. Hours later Adelynn Merrell was found deceased in the closet, Mr. Hagwell then moved her body into the woods. The other children that were staying at the home have also been put into closets and were found severely malnourished. If anyone has questions regarding Cory Hagwell, please call Assistant State Attorney Angela Mason at (850)651-7260