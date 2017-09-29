STATE ATTORNEY’S OFFICE ENTERS OKALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT CHILD ABUSE INVESTIGATION

The state attorney’s office has now entered the Okaloosa County School District child abuse investigation

.

In the midst of rumors and innuendo surrounding a controversial Okaloosa County School District child abuse case, State Attorney Bill Eddins is urging everyone to just calm down.

His office “is not going to be pressured” to rush into taking action in the case, he said.

“As is obvious, this is a very wide-ranging and complex investigation,” Eddins said. “We will be very methodical and thorough.”

The State Attorney’s Office is at this time obtaining additional information, collecting material from the school board, interviewing and re-interviewing people involved in the investigation, Eddins said.