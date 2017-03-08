STATE ISSUES ADDITIONAL FINES AGAINST FUNERAL HOME

County to demand proof of licensure from contractors

The Florida Board of Funeral, Cemetery and Consumer Services has issued additional disciplinary citations to Davis Watkins Funeral Homes, this time for their Fort Walton Beach and Crestview locations.

On February 15, 2017, the state fined Davis Watkins Funeral Home in DeFuniak Springs $200 for “operating a funeral establishment with a delinquent license” after an investigation discovered the firm had failed to renew their license when it expired November 30, 2016.

Jon Moore, Communications Coordinator for Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater, reported Tuesday that the board issued the additional citations on February 28th which brings the total fines to $600. The state has given the firms 30 days to pay up. The firms did not renew their licenses until January 19th, 2017.

Walton County Assistant Administrator Dede Hinote said Tuesday the county will immediately request all funeral homes participating in the county’s indigent and unclaimed remains burial program provide the county with a copy of their valid establishment license for all locations that may service Walton County and require them to provide a copy of the licenses of all funeral directors.

“While it is the state’s responsibility to ensure professional licensure, it is our responsibility to make sure the county is dealing with licensed firms. We make sure other companies are bonded and insured and it’s something we are definitely going to do immediately,” said Hinote.

Currently, only three Walton County firms are signatories to the contractual letter. Clary-Glenn returned their agreement on July 19th, Davis-Watkins on September 20th and Park Funeral Home on September 26th. Jerry Evans Funeral Home is not participating in the program.

Co-Owner of Davis Watkins Funeral Homes, Joel Davis, has refused comment. However, Doris Johnson of Park Funeral Home in DeFuniak Springs says her license is current. “We keep up with it. It’s important.”

Joel Glenn, owner of Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory in DeFuniak Springs and Freeport, said, “Our license is the foundation of our commitment to professional standards. We take care of it and make sure its always current. In fact, the law requires us to display it prominently”