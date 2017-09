The 96th Test Wing is scheduled to conduct testing on the Eglin range complex, requiring the closure of State Road 285.

The mission will take place Sept. 19-21 . The road will be closed for the duration of the scheduled times on the following days:

· Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

· Sept. 20 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

· Sept. 21 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.





A back-up mission is scheduled to take place Sept. 22 between 2 and 3:30 p.m.