STATE VS ANTONIO TYRONNE JACKSON

Bill Eddins, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit, announced today that on October 15, 2018, Antonio Tyronne Jackson was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for Trafficking in Heroin and Possession of Cannabis. The sentence was imposed by the Honorable John T. Brown after Jackson was found guilty by a jury on July 25, 2018. The first 15 years of the sentence is a minimum mandatory sentence meaning Jackson will serve that time day for day.

On May 31, 2017, Jackson was arrested at the Baymont Inn & Suites in Mary Esther, FL for an outstanding warrant. Law enforcement located approximately 12 grams of heroin and a small amount of cannabis on Jackson’s person. A search warrant was later executed on Jackson’s hotel room where an additional 6 grams of heroin was discovered along with several digital scales and packaging material. Post-Miranda, Jackson admitted to possession of the heroin. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney David Stevens and the investigation was conducted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.