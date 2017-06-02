STAY OF EXECUTION REQUEST

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office has filed a response to a death row inmate’s request for a stay from execution.

The AG’s Office filed their response with the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, days after Robert Melson’s attorneys asked that same court to stay Melson’s execution until an appeal can be heard.

“Melson’s motion for a stay of execution pending his appeal is due to be denied. … The claims that give rise to his appeal are virtually identical to the claims raised by co-plaintiffs Ronald Bert Smith and Christopher Eugene Brooks and rejected by this Court. Melson’s claims do not lead this Court to a different result. As such, he cannot satisfy his burden of demonstrating that he has a substantial likelihood of success on the merits of his claims,” the AG’s filing states, referring to two other death row inmates who were executed. The document states Melson’s claims are meritless and says he does not have a likelihood of success upon appeal. Therefore, the AG’s Office is asking the appellate court to deny Melson’s stay. Melson’s attorney, John Palombi with the Federal Defenders for the Middle District of Alabama filed a motion last week in the 11th District Court of Appeals asking for the execution to be stayed until a judge can review and rule on Melson’s appeal regarding his challenge to Alabama’s three-drug lethal injection method of execution. A lower court denied Melson’s motion because it was filed past the deadline, records show.