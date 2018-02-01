STEPHEN TROTMAN 1960-2018

Stephen Trotman, known to friends as “Steve,” passed away on January 30, 2018, at the age of 57 years. He was born September 30, 1960, and lived nearly all of his life in DeFuniak Springs, a town he loved because of its history and the history of his family.

The youngest son of Vernon and Loyce Trotman, Steve was a lifelong student who spent time honing his education at Okaloosa Walton Junior College, the University of Florida, Troy University, and Florida Atlantic University before earning his bachelor’s degree from FAU in 1986.He was a thespian and enthusiast of theater and literature having appeared in plays with his brother, daughter, and friends. He was a passionate sports fan and enjoyed seasonal football and basketball games with his son. A hobby he was dedicated to was studying genealogy and traveling with his wife and children to seek answers regarding their ancestries. Steve dedicated the better part of his life to teaching, spending 20 years at the head of a classroom. His many students and their educations were an essential part of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Kathi, his children, son Sean and daughter Katie, stepson David and grandsons Xander and Wyatt, his brother Charles and wife Beth and their children, Karen and William, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved very much.

Among those asked to serve as pallbearers are Bill May, Steve Ruder, Will Trotman, David Langford, Charles Trotman, Sean Trotman and Kevin Pannell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Stephen Trotman’s memory to a new scholarship fund in his name at Walton Academy, 389 Dorsey Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435. A time of visitation will be Friday, February 2, 2018, from 10 until 11 A.M. in Jerry Evans Chapel with the funeral beginning at 11 A.M. Burial will follow in the Trotman family plot in Alaqua Cemetery.

Friends and family may go on line to sign the guest book, view the obituary and offer condolences at jerryevansfuneralhome.com.