STILL NO ARRESTS IN MURDER OF PENSACOLA 12-YEAR-OLD

on Monday found Naomi's body in Eight Mile Creek. Her death is still an open investigation, and police have not released a timeline on what may have happened to Naomi in the days between when she went missing on Wednesday and when her body was found. Almost a week after Naomi Jones went missing from her East Johnson Avenue apartment complex, the community is still waiting for answers as they mourn the death of the 12-year-old.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had been charged in Naomi’s death, though police questioned two people of interest in the case. Two senior prosecutors who specialize in homicide have also been assigned to the case. State Attorney Bill Eddins said senior prosecutors John Molchan and Bridgette Jensen will assist ECSO with its investigation in whatever way possible.

Jeff Martin, director of the First Judicial Medical Examiner’s Office, said examiners began Naomi’s autopsy Tuesday morning and expected the process to be completed by the end of the day. He said the results would only be released if the ECSO and the State Attorney’s Office decide to release the information while the investigation is ongoing.