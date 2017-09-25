STOLEN GUN FOUND DURING TRAFFIC STOP

The Washington County Sheriff’s office says a patrol of the Bonnett Pond Road area led to an arrest of a Greenwood man after a stolen weapon was located during a traffic stop. Deputies said during the initial contact, the driver, identified as Jason Perry, 31, exhibited behaviors that caused the deputy concern, at which time Perry was asked if he had any weapons in his possession. They say Perry advised the deputy he had a handgun located in the vehicle. During the retrieval of the handgun, deputies also found a digital scale that contained methamphetamine residue. As the deputy advised Perry a subsequent search of the vehicle would be performed due to the illegal substance being present, Perry became very anxious and stated that there was another gun in the vehicle that he believed to be stolen. Upon confirmation of the handgun being stolen out of Jackson County, Perry was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of dealing in stolen property by knowing buying and possessing a stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.