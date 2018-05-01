STORE CLERK ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

A man with a gun robbed a convenience store near Fort Walton Beach early Sunday morning. The Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from the store showing a man in a hoodie pointing a gun behind the counter. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the man robbed the store at 757 N. Beal Parkway around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. The suspect is described as a white man wearing dark clothes and carrying a two-tone pistol. According to the Facebook post, he took cash and Marlboro Red cigarettes. A man with a gun robbed a convenience store near Fort Walton Beach early Sunday morning. The Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from the store showing a man in a hoodie pointing a gun behind the counter. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the man robbed the store at 757 N. Beal Parkway around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. The suspect is described as a white man wearing dark clothes and carrying a two-tone pistol. According to the Facebook post, he took cash and Marlboro Red cigarettes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office at 1-850-651-7400. Anonymous tips can be placed by phone through Crime Stoppers at 1-850-863-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

