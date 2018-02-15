STRUCTURE FIRE IN FREEPORT

Tuesday, February 13th, at 10:15 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 91 North Street, Freeport, Florida. When firefighters and paramedics arrived smoke and flames were coming from inside a small residential camper. The fire was able to be suppressed in four minutes by Walton County Fire Rescue. Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined, by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, to be an electrical issue with a lamp inside the camper. Walton County Fire Rescue Chief Russell Beaty stated, “These men and women train tirelessly for situations like this and it shows. Their quick action stopped the fire from completely disintegrating the camper and spreading to nearby homes.”

