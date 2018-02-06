STRUCTURE FIRE IN PAXTON

Saturday, February 3rd, at approximately 6:50 a.m., an older lake house residence, on Lake Drive, caught. Shortly after, Walton County Fire Rescue along with Florala Fire Department, Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, and Lockhart Fire Department responded to the scene. At the time of the fire, one woman was inside, but, made it out safely with no injuries. The fire was fully involved and engulfed the residence. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 11:30 a.m. The woman stated she has had electrical problems with the breakers and outlets before this fire happened. American Red Cross was contacted to assist the woman. At the time of this report, the cause of the fire has been determined to have occurred when an electrical outlet shorted and caused a flame to develop.

Share This Post







