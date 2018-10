A fire Saturday afternoon at a Bay County home could be seen for miles as black smoke filled the sky. It happened on Hiland Drive and Transmitter Road shortly after 3 o’clock. The structure was said to be a workshop or shed in the backyard that became fully involved in flames. Witnesses report hearing popping coming from the fire– believed to be ammunition. Thankfully, no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

