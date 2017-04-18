Northwest Florida State College held its annual Student Awards and Honors ceremony on Thursday, April 13. During the ceremony, NWF President Dr. Devin Stephenson gave the keynote address to students and families on the importance of pursuing excellence in all things.

Those recognized for student achievement for the 2016-2017 academic year include the following:

2016-2017 All-Florida Academic Team:

Joanna Lara (DeFuniak Springs)

Excellence in Early Childhood Education (BS): Grace Young (Freeport)

Outstanding Student in Visual Arts: Chloe A. Young (DeFuniak Springs)

SkillsUSA Florida Region 1 –

Third place: Brittany Robertson (DeFuniak Springs)

Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges:

Joanna Lara (DeFuniak Springs), Troy McGlinchey (Freeport), Anna Radney (DeFuniak Springs), Elizabeth Scruggs (Freeport)