STUDENT OF THE MONTH FOR FEBRUARY 2018

Chautauqua Health Care Services released the Kiwanis Students of the Month for February 2018. Here are the names followed by their individual school: Lucas Arcabascio from Maude Saunders Elementary School; McKenzie Beck from West DeFuniak Elementary School; Uriah Macomber from Mossy Head Elementary School; Christian Jackson from Paxton Elementary School; Makayla Hogg from Paxton Middle School; Daniela Eslave-Lopez from Walton Middle School; Erik Aguayo from Walton Academy; Kayln Truett from First Christian Academy. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to congratulate all these students for being selected Student of the Month!

Share This Post







