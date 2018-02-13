Latest News
STUDENT OF THE MONTH FOR FEBRUARY 2018

Chautauqua Health Care Services released the Kiwanis Students of the Month for February 2018.  Here are the names followed by their individual school: Lucas Arcabascio from Maude Saunders Elementary School; McKenzie Beck from West DeFuniak Elementary School; Uriah Macomber from Mossy Head Elementary School; Christian Jackson from Paxton Elementary School; Makayla Hogg from Paxton Middle School; Daniela Eslave-Lopez from Walton Middle School; Erik Aguayo from Walton Academy; Kayln Truett from First Christian Academy.  WZEP-AM 1460 would like to congratulate all these students for being selected Student of the Month!

