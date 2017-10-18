As Reported by Wolfgang Menser

Chautauqua Healthcare Services chooses their Students of the Month. They are:

Meghan Gibson from Maude Saunders Elementary School,

Emma Lathinghouse from West Defuniak Elementary School,

Kylie Glass from Mossy Head Elementary School,

Bradley Garrett from Paxton Elementary School,

Andi Shack from Walton Middle School ,

Jason Norris from Walton Academy,

Boden Tucker from First Christian Academy,

Bailey Howell from Paxton Middle School,

We’d like to mention Alyssa Miller the September Student of the month from

Paxton Middle School who was omitted in the September 2017 list