SUCCESSFUL WEEKEND FOR WALTON HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

On Friday night, the Lady Braves defeated Baker County 2-1 in the Region 1-5A final to earn the school's first-ever trip to the final four. Hannah Poole picked up the win, striking out 10 batters. The Lady Braves took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Kelee Mosley reached on an error and scored on a throwing error.

The Lady Braves went up 2-0 in the fifth inning when Jamie Lamb scored and Poole held off the Lady Wildcats in the top of the seventh, striking out two batters in the inning.

On Saturday night, the Walton football played in a three-team spring jamboree at Freeport. The Braves whipped the host Bulldogs 28-12 in the first half of play and stunned South Walton 10-7 with a 30-yard field goal from Hernandez with less than a minute to play.