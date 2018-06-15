SUMMER BREAKSPOT OFFERING FREE MEALS FOR CHILDREN DURING THE SUMMER

With school out for the summer, thousands of students in Bay County who rely on free and reduced meals will have to look elsewhere for food but they won’t have to go far. “It’s as easy as getting up in the morning, going to a participating location, get to our cafeteria and you will be provided our breakfast or our lunch,” said Chartwells Regional District Manager Julio Narvaez. The state-run summer food program “Summer BreakSpot” is up and running at more than 20 different Bay County locations. “No questions asked, we only ask that you are 18 years or younger,” said Narvaez. Chartwells, the districts food service provider serves free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday for the entire summer. As of Tuesday, they’ve served more than 1,300 students. “We have a district that has unfortunately 63 percent poverty level. we want to make sure we can do as much as we can to have meals accessible to the community,” said Narvaez. Thousands of students rely on the meals provided at school making the availability of summer food just as important. “I personally have seen situations where I see a little girl or boy just shaking in line trying to get breakfast because they haven’t got anything to eat the prior day and the last meal they got was at school,” said Narvaez. Children can be dropped off or come with their parents to any of the locations during their scheduled hours. For a complete list of participating locations and menus and times visit: https://www.summerbreakspot.org/ Or you can call 211.

