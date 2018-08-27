SUN HYANG JONES 1933-2018

Mrs. Sun Hyang Jones, age 85, passed away on Friday, August 24, 2018. She was born on March 18, 1933, in Seoul City, South Korea to Won Kun Choe and Myong Suk Choe.

Mrs. Jones was a resident of Freeport, Florida for the past 30 years, moving here from Lawton, Oklahoma. She was Baptist by faith and a member of the Korean Baptist Church in Lawton, Oklahoma. She loved to play cards and watching old Korean movies.

Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her father and mother; her loving husband of 22 years Jonsy T. Jones who passed away in 1998; one brother Kil Po Choe.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her son Jonny L. Jones on Nevada; sister-in-law Myong Suk Paek of Korea; two nephews Pu Il Choe and Pu Kil Choe both of Korea.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at Beal Memorial Cemetery, 316 Beal Parkway, Ft. Walton Beach, Florida 32548 with Reverend Jea Yong Om officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Beal Memorial Cemetery.

Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.