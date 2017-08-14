SUNDAY MORNING TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who spotted a car swerving on Lewis Turner Boulevard early this morning made a traffic stop which led to the discovery of drugs, cash, and a weapon. Two of the five teenagers inside the car now face felony narcotics and other charges. The deputy pulled over the car around 1:40 a.m. this morning on Lewis Turner Boulevard and immediately smelled marijuana. A search turned up a brown purse with bags of Xanax, MDMA, and marijuana along with cash in street folds which is how narcotics dealers typically carry their money. 16-year old Paige Chaffins of Mary Esther admitted the purse and contents belonged to her. She is charged with possession with intent to distribute Xanax, MDMA, and marijuana along with possession of drug paraphernalia. The search also revealed a Louis Vuitton satchel containing a 22 caliber handgun, cash, marijuana, baggies, and a digital scale. 13-year old Elijah Lenoir of Niceville is charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both Chaffins and Lenoir were passengers in the car.