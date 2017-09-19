SUPERINTENDENT JACKSON RECEIVES ‘EXTRA MILE’ AWARD

Okaloosa County School Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson received the CIC “Extra Mile Club” for her longtime service and support to Children In Crisis. For years, Sup. Jackson has devoted herself to serving the children of this community and the at-risk children living in the CIC community. According to Ken Hair, CIC President and CEO, “Superintendent Jackson has been there for Children In Crisis whenever called. Her extra-mile mindset is most appreciated and truly amazing. She is always there for the children!”