SURTAX FOR WALTON COUNTY?

Is there a surtax in the immediate future for Walton County? The Board of County Commissioners have talked about the possibility in an effort to generate funds to pay for infrastructure needs. Commissioners point to the possibility of adding a half-cent sales tax to be used for infrastructure projects.

A half-cents sales tax would generate $10 million annually to be used for bridge and road projects, according to finance manager, Melissa Thomason. Right now, $8 million is going directly to infrastructure needs The last surtax for infrastructure in Walton County was in 2013.