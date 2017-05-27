SUSAN ELIZABETH CLARK MILLER 1943-2017

Susan Elizabeth Clark Miller passed away Monday, May 22, 2017 at the age of seventy-four. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on February 28, 1943 to parents Dale and Mary Clark.



Ms. Miller was a longtime resident of both Freeport, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia, where she was a much beloved and revered music educator and mentor. Her teaching career spanned a total of 39 years in the two districts. She received a Bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University as well as numerous professional awards and distinctions including multiple superior ratings at school string music festival competitions, and Walton County school district Teacher of the Year. Having built the instrumental music program at Freeport elementary, middle, and high school in the mid-nineteen-seventies, by the time she retired in 2005. She was teaching successive generations of many of her original students.

Ms. Miller is preceded in death by her ex-husband, Marvin K. Miller Jr., her parents, and her brother, David Clark. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Kristen Miller of Goleta, California, Buffy Miller and Tim Harbeson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Emily and John Simmons of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; brothers and sisters-in-law Robert and Caroline Clark of Atlanta, Georgia, and Chris and Joan Clark of Athens, Georgia; grandchildren Olivia Amyx, Kavanaugh Amyx, Lark Harbeson, and Caleb Simmons.



A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 17, 2017, at ten o’clock in the morning at The First Presbyterian Church of Freeport, Florida. Flowers are being accepted as well as donations in her name to the Freeport High School Marching Band.



