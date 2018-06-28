SUSAN JEAN MESSER 1957-2018

Mrs. Susan Jean Messer, age 61, passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018. She was born on January 17, 1957, in Passaic, New Jersey to Andrew Lach Sr and Jean Sagan Lach.

Mrs. Messer was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed walking, embroidering, reading, and especially spending time with Johnny.

Mrs. Messer was preceded in death by her father and mother, and one brother Andrew Lach Jr.

Mrs. Messer is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Johnny T. Messer Sr. of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; two sons Johnny T. Messer Jr. and his wife Megan of Pell City, Alabama and Chris Messer of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; one daughter Suzanne M. Goddin and husband David of Ponce De Leon, Florida; and nine grandchildren Vincent Messer, Cheyenne Messer, Leland Messer, Michael Messer, Bradley Messer, Nevaeh Messer, Madison Fleming, Michael Sanderson, and Krystyna Sanderson.

A time of visitation will be held at 9;00 ~ 10:00 AM, Friday, June 29, 2018 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home, 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, June 29, 2018 at Magnolia Cemetery, 222 North Park Street, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433 with Reverend Troy Hare officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

Those asked to serve as pallbearers are Chris Messer, David Goddin, Joe Fuelner, Kenneth Fuelner, James Messer, and Ryan Messer.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.