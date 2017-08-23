SUSPECT ARRESTED IN HOME INVASION ROBBERY

A suspect in a Mary Esther armed home invasion robbery involving multiple victims is now behind bars. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year old Tevan Jaymes Snell in Fort Walton Beach. Snell is accused of taking part in a home invasion robbery in Mary Esther August 18th.

The initial victim says he was in his garage when someone pushed in and pointed a shotgun at him, forcing him to the ground. His girlfriend entered the garage and was confronted by Snell, who was armed with a black handgun. They were forced back into the house and joined by a third suspect, armed with an assault style firearm. The two initial victims and several other family members were bound with duct tape while the masked suspects ransacked the home looking for valuables.

The suspects took cash, jewelry, and cell phones and told the victims they would shoot them if they didn’t do as told. Deputies responding to the scene noticed a car traveling at a high rate of speed and saw it park at the Wells Fargo at 101 Mary Esther Boulevard. Three subjects dressed in black ran from the car. One was carrying an assault rifle. Deputies continue to pursue that individual, who jumped fences and escaped. Multiple gold necklaces were located near the suspects’ car, a green 2002 Chevy Trailblazer.

A short time later deputies spotted a male, later identified as Snell, walking on Highway 98 perspiring heavily. A victim was able to identify him as one of the intruders by an “M’ shaped tattoo on his left wrist. Three others confirmed Snell was one of the armed robbers.