SUSPECT IN 2016 GENEVA COUNTY HOME INVASION SET FOR TRIAL

There’s a good chance registered Geneva County voters received a jury summons last week. One of the county’s most highly publicized cases is scheduled for trial this month. More than 200-potential jurors will report to the Geneva County Courthouse June 12th for the trial of Sebastian Tolbert, Junior. The 20-year-old is accused of rape, sodomy and robbery. He’s one of several suspects in the March 2016 home invasion of an elderly couple south of Samson. Investigators say the couple was severely beaten and left for dead following the attack but have since recovered. Tolbert’s co-defendants will be tried separately at later dates.