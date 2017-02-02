SUSPECT IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING SHOOTING ON BROWN ROAD; TWO CRITICAL

Two people are in critical condition following a shooting off of Brown Road in Walton County.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Walton County Fire Rescue responded to 1316 Brown Road at approximately 10:30 pm Tuesday after a 911 call. The caller initially hung up, but upon call back advised dispatchers she had been shot.

When deputies arrived they found two victims, Sara Schulmeister, 23, and Hunter Alford, 20, lying in the front yard of the home with gunshot wounds to their legs. Deputies located the suspect, later identified as Kyle Wagner, 32, holding a shotgun. Wagner was detained and the victims were taken by helicopter to Bay Medical and listed as critical.

Investigators believe Schulmeister and Alford entered a fenced in property belonging to Wagner. As they approached the home Wagner stepped out from behind a post on his unlit front porch and fired two shots at the victims. After questioning Wagner was subsequently arrested on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Walton County Jail Wednesday morning and is awaiting first appearance.

The investigation is still ongoing. More details will be released when they become available.