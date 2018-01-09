SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE FOR FELONY WARRANT

On Thursday, January 4th, Walton County Sheriff’s Department Deputies traveled to Joe Campbell Road, Freeport, Florida, to serve a felony warrant to Roland Curtis Campbell, age 24. Roland Curtis Campbell fled the area on foot. His whereabouts are currently unknown. Mr. Campbell is wanted for a felony violation probation warrant on a charge of lewd lascivious behavior on a victim between 12 and 16 years of age. Mr. Campbell is a registered Sexual Offender whose last known address is 134 Joe Campbell Road. Mr. Campbell is a black male with black hair and brown eyes, 6′ 02″ in height, and weighs 170lbs. If you or anyone you know has any information on Roland Curtis Campbell’s whereabouts or has seen him since Thursday, January 4th, please call Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)892-8111 or to remain anonymous contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)863-TIPS.

