SUSPECT TASED DURING ALTERCATION WITH WASHINGTON COUNTY DEPUTY

A Washington County man with a stolen tractor had a fateful encounter with a deputy, a taser and the asphalt on Douglas Ferry Road. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam footage of a traffic stop involving 28-year-old Charles Nicholas McNeil at about noon on Friday, deputies wrote in a news release. The deputy pulled McNeil over after watching the tractor leave the roadway several times, deputies wrote. During the encounter, McNeil lied about his identity and then ran away from the deputy as he tried to handcuff him. “As the deputy continued to apprehend McNeil, the suspect violently struggled with the deputy, hitting the deputy as he attempted to pick the deputy up and slam him to the ground,” deputies wrote. “During the altercation, McNeil fled again, at which time the deputy deployed his taser, striking McNeil. McNeil then fell to the ground, hitting his head on the roadway, losing consciousness.” Emergency Medical Services were called to treat McNeil immediately, deputies wrote. But the incident must have given McNeil an attitude adjustment because he regained consciousness and “provided his correct name and date of birth” to the deputy. McNeil is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, providing a false name to law enforcement, and possession of a new legend drug. Deputies added that Massey Ferguson tractor driven by McNeil was stolen from a 71-year-old man. WCSO will be obtaining a felony arrest warrant on additional charges of grand theft pertaining to the theft of the tractor, deputies wrote. McNeil was released from prison earlier this year and is currently out on bond on unrelated felony drug charges out of Bay County. “When a suspect chooses to violently attack or attempt to overpower one of our deputies, it is our responsibility as law enforcement to react in such a way that protects our communities from further safety risks,” said Sheriff Kevin Crews.

