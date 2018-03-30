SUSPECT TRIED TO LURE 15 YEAR OLD FOR SEX

A man who paid a 15-year-old for nude photos with Amazon gift cards and tried to meet the girl for sex was arrested Wednesday, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. On March 16th a parent told deputies at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, that a 15-year-old Walton County girl had sent nude photos to a 27-year-old man out of Fort Walton Beach in exchange for Amazon gift cards, deputies wrote. Deputies then took over the girl’s online identity and began exchanging texts with the suspect. They then told the suspect numerous times the victim was 15 years old. He responded by saying that he liked that she was 15 years old. He then made several statements of a sexual nature that indicated that he wanted to engage in sexual activity with the victim. On Wednesday, the suspect, Matthew James Reynolds, 27, of Fort Walton Beach, traveled to Mossy Head in order to meet the victim for a planned sexual encounter. Instead of meeting the 15-year-old, he was met by members of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit and was immediately arrested. He is charged with traveling to meet and using a computer to lure and seduce a child. He is also charged with using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. “The parent’s diligence, in this case, helped put this person behind bars,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “It’s imperative that parents have an understanding of what apps their kids are using and ask questions when they notice suspicious behavior.”

