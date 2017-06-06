SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY AFTER PANAMA CITY BANK ROBBERY

9:30 a.m. Several suspects are in custody following an attempted bank robbery at Innovations Federal Credit Union on Harrison Avenue and 11th Street in Panama City. The incident happened yesterday at about

Panama City Police officers said no one was hurt and the suspects did not get away with any cash.

Advocacy Center board of directors Jamey Whitehead has just joined the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center’s (ECCAC) board of directors. From Birmingham, Whitehead and her husband, Bryan, moved to the Santa Rosa Beach area a year ago. A University of Alabama graduate, Whitehead was involved with a number of University organizations, as well as volunteering for various organizations in Birmingham once out of college. She is working with McCullar & Company, a professional tax and accounting firm in Santa Rosa Beach.

“Being new to the area, I really hadn’t been called to any particular cause until I visited the Pierce Family Children’s Advocacy Center. This tour ignited a hunger in me to do something cause related to help children. I hope to bring a sense of passion and contagious enthusiasm to be a voice and advocate for both Centers,” said Whitehead.

The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) provides services in a child-friendly environment to help identify, treat and support children in abusive situations.