Suspects in multi-state gas skimming scheme now face federal charges

Two people are facing federal charges for using skimming devices on gas pumps in Alabama and several other states.

Eunises-Llorca Menses and Reiner Perez-Rives are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The duo is accused of installing skimming devices at gas stations in multiple states.

Investigators say they would rent cars and travel between Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia installing the devices at different stations they stopped at.

Upon arrest, the two were found to be in possession of a total of thirty-nine credit/debit cards that had been re-encoded with stolen credit/debit card numbers, along with an additional 315 various types of gift cards.

Law enforcement also found a homemade device with connectors that matched the connections on the skimming device found in an area gas pump in Ozark, Alabama.

Earlier this month, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office partnered up with the Florida Department of Agriculture to help stop those who threaten to steal your livelihood. WCSO investigators tagged along with FDACS to check all the pumps in the entire county for skimmers, which criminals use to capture your credit and debit card information. Thankfully, no skimmers were found.

If convicted, each faces up to 30 years in prison and restitution payments to victims.