SUSPECTS WANTED BY WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information on the two subjects wanted out of its jurisdiction.

The suspect are Rostislav Lauko– White male, 38 YOA, 5’11”, 150 lbs., Brown hair, Hazel eyes. This subject is wanted on a Felony Violation of Probation for the original charge of Felony Battery. He was last seen in Walton County Florida.

Edward Jay Stanley– White male, 40 YOA, 6’, 150 lbs., Brown hair, Brown eyes. This subject is wanted on a Felony Failure to Appear for Uttering a Forged Instrument X2, and Grand Theft X2. He was last seen in Walton County Florida.

If you have any information pertaining to these suspects, please notify the WCSO.