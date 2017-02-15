SUSPENDED POLICEMAN AWAITING PUBLIC HEARING

Samson Ledger

Suspended Samson Assistant Police Chief Darrell Smith is still awaiting a public hearing after the regular Samson City Council meeting on February 7th.

Smith was suspended with pay pending a hearing that Smith said he chose to have as a public hearing. There has been no comment on why Smith was suspended, nor any date of Smith’s hearing by City Hall.

City Attorney Jeff Hatcher said at the council meeting that council should make no comment on the case until the hearing, as council members will be the jury to hear the case.