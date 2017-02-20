SWFD HOLDS ANNUAL AWARDS GALA

During the South Walton Fire District’s Annual Awards Ceremony held February 11, 2017 at the Sandestin Resort, numerous personnel were recognized for numerous achievements.

Firefighter /Paramedic Matt Cramer and Firefighter/Paramedic Josh Ellis were recognized for their 2016 Educational Achievements. With Chief Talbert presiding over the ceremony Matt was awarded the SWFD Educational Achievement Ribbon for obtaining his Associate’s Degree in Emergency Medical Services. Josh was awarded the SWFD Advanced Educational Achievement Ribbon for obtaining his Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Service Administration.

Lieutenant / Paramedic Carl Hohenstein was recognized for reaching 25 years of service. With Chief Talbert presiding over the ceremony, he received the SWFD 25 Years of Service Award.

Numerous other personnel received their 10 & 15 Year service awards as well. Thank you for your continued commitment to the South Walton community and its residents, guests and visitors.