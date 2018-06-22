SYBIL “ANN” BRAY 1955-2018

Sybil “Ann” Bray, age 63, of Eucheeanna, Florida passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018, at her residence. She was born May 7, 1955, in Opp, Alabama, the daughter of John and Nell Parker Holmes.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, David Walker Bray, one sister, Gail Nelson and one brother, Lamar Holmes.

Ann is survived by her long-time companion, Charles Bray; two sons, Ronnie Bray and wife Lyn and Justin Bray; two daughters, Devon Bray and Terri Cotton and husband Luke; one brother, Andy Holmes and wife Jean; step-children, Lisa Bray and John Bray and wife Amy; numerous grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a special aunt, Margaret Dingman and her husband Danny.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 1474 Highway 83 North, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior. Committal services will follow in Walker’s Rest Cemetery.