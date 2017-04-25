A man who called 911 three times and requested that the responding sergeant be “tall, dark and handsome” was charged with misusing the 911 system.

The 67-year-old Niceville man also specified that the respondent be 5-foot, 9 inches, with no glasses.

When the deputy asked if the man had an emergency, he replied that he’d like his roommate to leave and that the Sheriff’s Office wasn’t doing its job, the report said.

Two other SO personnel had already told the man not to use 911 unless it was an emergency and had given him non-emergency numbers to use.