TALLAHASSEE MAN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON FOR ATTEMPTED ENTICEMENT OF A MINOR

Dayton Michael Cramer, 71, of Tallahassee, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday after being convicted on March 21 of attempted enticement of a minor. The sentence was announced by Christopher P. Canova, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. During the three-day trial, the government presented evidence that, in February 2017, undercover investigators conducted “Operation Cupid’s Arrow” to identify individuals seeking to engage in sexual activity with minors they meet online. Cramer responded to two Craigslist advertisements in which an undercover officer posed as a 14-year-old girl and also as the stepmother of a 13-year-old girl who was being offered for sex. Over the course of several days, Cramer discussed sexual activity with various undercover officers and traveled to meet who he thought was the stepmother of the 13-year-old girl to discuss the opportunity to have sex with the girl at a later date. Cramer was arrested after arriving at the designated meeting location. United States Attorney Christopher P. Canova stated, “The North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force once again demonstrates why undercover online operations targeting those individuals who want to engage in sexual activity with minors are so crucial to the protection of our children and local community from online predators.” “This criminal thought he was going to prey on a child; instead, he found himself in handcuffs,” said HSI Tampa Special Agent in Charge James C. Spero. “Our HSI special agents and the multi-agency North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force work diligently to protect our children, and this case is an example of that commitment.” “It does not matter who you are, if you prey on our children, you will be arrested,” said FDLE Tallahassee Special Agent in Charge Mark Perez. “These cases continue to be a priority for FDLE.” The case was investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Tallahassee Police Department, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the U. S. Department of Justice Christopher P. Canova United States Attorney Northern District of Florida U.S. Marshals, and the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher J. Thielemann.

