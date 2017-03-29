TAMMY DIANE DAY 1957 – 2017

Mrs. Tammy Diane Day, age 59, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017. She was born November 2, 1957 in Samson, Alabama to Lee and Merle Ward Kilpatrick.

Mrs. Day was a resident of Freeport, Florida since 1986. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed traveling to the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee. She especially enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. She worked as a Librarian with Sugar Beach Interiors in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Mrs. Day is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Mack Kilpatrick and Emmett Kilpatrick, two sisters Sharon Hartwell and Yvonne Prescott.

Mrs. Day is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Bud Day of Freeport, Florida; one son Joseph L. Day of Freeport, Florida; one daughter Krista L. Duke of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; one brother Roger Kilpatrick and wife Nina of Samson, Alabama; three sisters Terri Hertzberg and husband Lou of Enterprise, Alabama, Annette Frazier of Samson, Alabama and Vickie Bannin of Enterprise, Alabama, special sister-in-law Cheryl Sallee of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; three grandchildren Mason Day, Kaleb Duke and Kylee Duke. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held at 6:00~8:00 PM, Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Joel Glenn officiating.

Pallbearers will be Scott Aplin, Stan Gillis, Michael Hawthome, Shane Gillis, Jason Sallee and Caleb Bannin. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Gillis, Lee Kilpatrick, and Chris Kilpatrick.

Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to Regency Hospice at 1045 United States Highway 331, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Burial will follow in the Travelers Rest Cemetery in Samson, Alabama.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.