TAX COLLECTOR RHONDA SKIPPER REMINDS TAX PAYERS OF ADVERTISING FEES BEING ADDED TO PROPERTY TAXES AFTER FRIDAY,APRIL 28TH. 

Friday, April 28th . Mrs. Skipper would like to remind everyone that has not paid their property taxes that the deadline to pay property taxes before they go to advertising and acquire additional fees is this

If property taxes are not paid on or before this date, the property will be advertised in the local newspapers. This is per Florida Statute 197.402. We ask that all property owners pay with either cash, card, cashier’s check, or money order.

Due to the collection time line, unfortunately we are unable to collect business or personal checks at this time.For more information, please contact the Tax Collector’s Office at (850) 892-8121 or visit www.waltontaxcollector.com.