Citizens have until midnight tonight to file their income tax for 2017. The IRS has already processed 101 million individual returns and has issued $229 billion in refunds. The average refund is $2,851. The tax agency said Thursday that nearly 40 million taxpayers have yet to file their returns. Taxpayers can request an automatic six-month extension. But there is no extension for paying your tax bill. If you owe additional taxes, they are still due today.

